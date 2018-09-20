MIB Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $277,765.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $277,765.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005921 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.