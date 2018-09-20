MEX (MEX) 1-Day Volume Tops $104,293.00

MEX (CURRENCY:MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. MEX has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $104,293.00 worth of MEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, MEX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00268551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00150476 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.06157103 BTC.

MEX Token Profile

MEX’s total supply is 1,939,999,970 tokens. The official website for MEX is introduce.mex.link . MEX’s official Twitter account is @Global_MEX

MEX Token Trading

MEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

