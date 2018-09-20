Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 174,892 Shares of Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,892 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 68.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 33,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.84. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

