MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

