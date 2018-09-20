MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,751,000 after buying an additional 763,239 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 104,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $242,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,959.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

