Methode Electronics (MEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.90

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 4439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEI. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In related news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

