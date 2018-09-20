Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) versus Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Critical Survey

Merck & Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FWP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 3.67% 32.68% 13.02% Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A

Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Forward Pharma A/S does not pay a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Merck & Co., Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 0 4 13 0 2.76 Forward Pharma A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $67.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.04%. Forward Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.14%. Given Forward Pharma A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Pharma A/S is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Risk & Volatility

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $40.12 billion 4.70 $2.39 billion $3.98 17.58 Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion 0.10 $917.09 million N/A N/A

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases. It also provides neuromuscular blocking agents; anti-bacterial products; cholesterol modifying medicines; and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat brain tumors, and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer; prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus; and vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it offers antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, horses, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. The company also provides companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment for dogs and cats; anthelmintic products; fluralaner products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. Merck & Co., Inc. has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., IO Biotech, Premier Inc., Cue Biopharma, Inc., and Foundation Medicine, Inc. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

