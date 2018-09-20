Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Raised by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,510 shares of company stock worth $44,201,809. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.