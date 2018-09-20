Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after buying an additional 147,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.83%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.10 price target (up from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.87.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

