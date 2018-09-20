Medifast Inc (MED) Position Cut by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,175 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.32% of Medifast worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 9,949.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 173,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 68.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 436.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,408,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

