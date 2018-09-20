MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

MZDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

MZDAY opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.45%. analysts anticipate that MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

