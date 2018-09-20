MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Position Lowered by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA cut its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 241.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $480,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $64.49 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXIMUS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

