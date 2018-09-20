Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 251,699 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 251,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $6,083,564.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,443,558 shares in the company, valued at $34,890,796.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 185,163 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $4,653,146.19.

On Thursday, September 13th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 403,462 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $10,046,203.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.21. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.71 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 752.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,742,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,617,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 36,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,274,000 after buying an additional 338,766 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $33,271,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 141,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Natera to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natera from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

