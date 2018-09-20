Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.87 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,745,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

