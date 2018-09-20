Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Lyons Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $204.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.