Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,661,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,378,000 after acquiring an additional 323,813 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

