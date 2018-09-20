Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.07 Million Position in Gartner Inc (IT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,895 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,238,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 543,074 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,977,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,407,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,148,000 after acquiring an additional 662,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,598,000 after acquiring an additional 915,229 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $560,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total transaction of $79,064.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,306 shares of company stock worth $7,795,227. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

