Mandalay Resources (MND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 171270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of C$36.06 million for the quarter.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares located in Central Victoria, Australia; and Cerro Bayo silver and gold mine covering 29,495 hectares of exploitation concessions and 45 hectares of exploration concessions located in the Cerro Bayo district, southern Chile.

