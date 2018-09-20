Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.73 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,318 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,063,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,534,000 after purchasing an additional 73,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NYSE CFG opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.