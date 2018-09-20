MAI Capital Management Sells 625 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 53,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 405,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $3,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,462,098.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,332. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $175.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $174.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.