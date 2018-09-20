MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.8% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.