MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,841 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,049,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,916,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,330 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,448,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,674,000 after purchasing an additional 396,410 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,700,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,210 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,306,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,089,000 after purchasing an additional 257,057 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.31 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $2,168,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.