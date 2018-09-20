Magna International Inc. (MGA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,972 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Magna International were worth $89,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,004 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 415,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 2,554,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,366,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

