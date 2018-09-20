Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.54% of Madison Square Garden worth $259,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSG shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

NYSE MSG opened at $303.26 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $205.22 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.06. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

