Macquarie Upgrades Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Outperform

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

LUV stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $983,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

