Macquarie Upgrades Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Outperform

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.
LUV stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $983,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
