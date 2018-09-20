Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $19.39 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $173.53 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

