Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.36 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1,338.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cousins Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 92,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 731,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cousins Properties by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 88,414 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE CUZ opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

