M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,727,100 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $53.69 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

