Luxoft (LXFT) PT Set at $48.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) has been assigned a $48.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Luxoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Luxoft from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Luxoft in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luxoft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXFT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 20,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,376. Luxoft has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $212.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Luxoft will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.