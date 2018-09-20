Lunyr (LUN) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00043370 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $368,761.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00272010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00152195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.06241544 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, BigONE and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

