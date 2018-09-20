Longbow Research Lowers Arconic (ARNC) to Neutral

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ARNC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus cut Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Arconic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 198.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

