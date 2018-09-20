Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $95,589.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.02095501 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003967 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 587,232,207 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.