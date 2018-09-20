Linkey (LKY) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Linkey has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linkey token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00010515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linkey has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $95,145.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00847564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002370 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Linkey Token Profile

Linkey is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

