Link Motion (LKM) Shares Up 18.3%

Link Motion Inc (NYSE:LKM) shares shot up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.71. 885,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 639,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a market cap of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Link Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Link Motion Inc operates as a smart car and smart ride company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its offerings include enabling technology solutions and secure connected carputers for the ecosystem of car businesses; and consumer ride sharing services, as well as mobile security, productivity, and other related applications.

