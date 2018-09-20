Lindsay (LNN) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $70.00 target price on Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Lindsay stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,648. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Bill Welsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $280,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 370,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

