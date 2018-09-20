LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of LifePoint Health worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 1,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

LPNT opened at $64.45 on Thursday. LifePoint Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on LifePoint Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LifePoint Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

LifePoint Health Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

