LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Invests $3.15 Million in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Stock

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises about 3.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1,374.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,234,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,089,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5,603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 950,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 935,210 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $54.56 on Thursday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is a boost from VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

