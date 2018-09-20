Leo Quinn Buys 53 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($197.45).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Leo Quinn purchased 51 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.43 ($194.65).

On Friday, July 13th, Leo Quinn purchased 52 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($196.43).

On Friday, June 29th, Leo Quinn sold 336,646 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.66), for a total value of £945,975.26 ($1,232,219.96).

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 285.90 ($3.72) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty plc has a one year low of GBX 252.50 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 311.70 ($4.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 360 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 355 ($4.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 345.83 ($4.50).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

