Leggett & Platt (LEG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Leggett’s dismal sales surprise history is a key concern with sales lagging estimates in four consecutive quarters and negative earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters. Results continue to be hurt by volatility in raw material prices, particularly steel. Further, the company expects margin pressures due to steel costs inflation to continue in the second quarter. The company cut its earnings view for 2018. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have been trending downward, limiting upside potential for the stock. However, Leggett remains encouraged by its strategies to enhance business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and progress on long-term goals. By 2020, it intends to achieve its top-third TSR target through revenue growth, margin enhancement and shareholder-friendly moves.”

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,069.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,882,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 431.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 836,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 679,272 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 8,960.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 501,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 496,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,353,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.