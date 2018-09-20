Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.75 Million Position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Travelport Worldwide worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,195,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 8,219,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,520,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,572,000 after buying an additional 1,182,970 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,553,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after buying an additional 1,179,818 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 1,731.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 591,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 559,608 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

