Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Major Shareholder Purchases $256,835.54 in Stock

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 51,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $256,835.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Reserves LP Unit alerts:

On Wednesday, September 12th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 71,632 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $385,380.16.

On Monday, September 10th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 10,650 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $57,723.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 37,820 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $204,984.40.

On Thursday, September 6th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 84,988 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $443,637.36.

On Thursday, August 30th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 27,500 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $148,225.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 60,676 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $320,976.04.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 108,659 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $563,940.21.

On Monday, August 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 59,995 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $289,175.90.

On Thursday, August 16th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 119,099 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $537,136.49.

On Friday, June 22nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 59,949 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $412,449.12.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $10.54.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $139.28 million for the quarter. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Legacy Reserves LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 33.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 1,701.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.