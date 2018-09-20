Lee Kirkpatrick Sells 17,636 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 17,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,530,981.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,214,640.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,635 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,181,536.95.

On Monday, July 16th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $734,400.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 0.26. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 117.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after buying an additional 477,552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $17,181,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,992,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Twilio by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 369,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

