Lawrence K. Fish Sells 8,898 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,360,000 after purchasing an additional 928,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 242.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,034,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth about $58,797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth about $56,287,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

