Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $377,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of FFIN opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.