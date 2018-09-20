Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $356,000 in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $612.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNC. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.