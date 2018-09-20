Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 31,512 Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,055,000 after purchasing an additional 982,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,223,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,856 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 12.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,062,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 557,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 687,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett Co Inc has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In other Gannett news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,083.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

