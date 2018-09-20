Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,065 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $710,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,119 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,150,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Micron Technology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,185,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.02.

MU stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.