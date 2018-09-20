Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,620 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,795.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after buying an additional 7,459,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,356,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521,304 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,199,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $141.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

