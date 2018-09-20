Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $68,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,923 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 200,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,856 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

LVS stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

