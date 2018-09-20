Lamden Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,752.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $4,752.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00083302 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

